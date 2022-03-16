Injured Joplin Police Dept. officer released from the hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors released one of the three Joplin Police Department officers shot during a shootout with a suspect.

Officer Rick Hirshey suffered serious injuries when Anthony Felix shot him in the face through the windshield of his patrol car. Doctors say he may need several surgeries as part of his recovery.

Family, friends, and fellow officers mourned the loss of Corporal Ben Cooper on Wednesday. He died from a gunshot wound in the shootings. Officer Jake Reed also died in the shootout. He will be laid to rest on Friday.

Another officer shot and killed Felix.

