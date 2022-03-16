Independence police searching for missing 13 year old

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Joniah Howard was last seen in the area of Truman Road and Hocker Terrace, according to police.

She is 13 years old, 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a pink heart, gray sweat pants and hair in a pony tail.

Anyone seeing Joniah or knowing where she may be is asked to contact IPD at (816) 836-3600 or email leads@indepmo.org and reference case number 22-15933.

