Independence police searching for missing 13 year old

Joniah Howard
Joniah Howard(source: IPD)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Joniah Howard was last seen in the area of Truman Road and Hocker Terrace, according to police.

She is 13 years old, 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a pink heart, gray sweat pants and hair in a pony tail.

Anyone seeing Joniah or knowing where she may be is asked to contact IPD at (816) 836-3600 or email leads@indepmo.org and reference case number 22-15933.

