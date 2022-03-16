Advertisement

Early morning fatal stabbing in KCK under investigation

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.(KCKPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened early this morning.

According to the police, it happened in the 5000 block of Oakland Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained a stab wound. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The KCKPD’s Major Case Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

No further information is available at this time.

