Early morning fatal stabbing in KCK under investigation
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened early this morning.
According to the police, it happened in the 5000 block of Oakland Ave.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained a stab wound. He was declared deceased at the scene.
The KCKPD’s Major Case Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No further information is available at this time.
