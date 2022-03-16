Community members voice concern about proposed pallet shelter community in Eastwood Hills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Community members packed a meeting Tuesday night to ask questions and voice their concerns about the possibility of a pallet shelter community for the houseless in the Eastwood Hills community in Kansas City, Missouri.

City staff are exploring options on which location a pallet shelter community could be created. Many people who live near one potential location in Municipal Farms in the Eastwood Hills neighborhood want their input to be considered before a decision is made.

A large crowed filled the Eastwood Hills Community Association building around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Several neighbors said their community is already in need of city services without an increase in population. They spoke of illegal dumping littering their community.

Neighbors also told the Deputy City Manager their roads need repair, their community lacks sidewalks, public transportation, and food options.

“The police response time is very slow,” one woman in the crowd said. “We already have a crime issue and you are going to add more people?”

Kansas City, Missouri Deputy City Manager Kimiko Black Gilmore told the crowd that she would relay their police response time concerns to city staff.

“That is concerning, so I will be taking that back,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore told the crowd the proposed pallet shelter community would have an intake process to select members of the houseless community who are working toward finding permanent housing.

“There will be 24-hour staff and guards on the property as well,” Gilmore said.

“I do feel for our houseless community and I don’t know what the resolution or solution will be,” neighbor Taryn Kelly said. “Being next to a project like this reduces your home value by about 17%.”

Most of the approximately 60 pallet homes the city plans to construct would be 64 square feet and house up to two people. Some pallet homes would be larger to accommodate families. Wraparound services including medical care, transportation, and social services would be offered.

“Where are they going to go to the bathroom? Where are they going to stay clean? Where are they going to get their medical needs?” Laurie Horton asked.

“There is usually a setup of the very kind of fancy mobile showers and toilets,” Gilmore responded.

Several advocates for people who are homeless attended the meeting.

“I live down the street and it’s the first place I’ve gotten on my own since I was homeless,” a woman who identified herself as Tiffany said. “I love my home and I love this neighborhood and I know we can work together on solutions.”

During the hours long meeting, several community members said they agree with offering services to members of the houseless community but want the city to select a location other than Municipal Farms that is closer to services people without homes may need. Municipal Farms is a 441-acre lot owned by the city located near the Truman Sports Complex and the Rock Island Corridor.

“It was sprung on us and we would have liked to have more input and have our questions answered both on how it impacts us and how the homeless will be handled in terms of their needs,” President of the Eastwood Hills Community Association Gale Burrus said.

The ordinance asking the city manager to do a feasibility assessment for the Municipal Farms location was placed on hold on the docket. City leaders are expected to discuss the issue further in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.