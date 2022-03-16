CDC says risk of COVID-19 on cruise ships has lowered from earlier in the year

Advertisement

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says getting on a cruise ship is less risky than it was earlier this year.

Taking a trip on a big boat is now classified as a level two destination, with “moderate” levels of COVID-19.

The scale is based on one to four, with four being the greatest potential threat.

In mid-February, the risk level was at a three.

Despite a drop in a potential health threat, the CDC says cruise passengers should still be fully vaccinated and take other steps, including wearing masks indoors and in crowded areas.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

