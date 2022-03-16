Belton police looking for missing 15-year-old

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The Belton Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in two weeks.

According to the police, Isabella V. Kenslow has been missing since the early morning hours of March 2.

She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 187 pounds. He has red hair and hazel eyes. She also has a distinct red scar by her left eye.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.

The police department would like people who live certain areas to check their video surveillance for people walking in their area , as well as suspicious vehicles, between 10 p.m. on March 1 and 2:30 a.m. on March 2.

Those areas are the Apple Valley housing addition and the Lakewood Terrace Apartments in the Orleans Place housing addition.

Anyone with information about where she is should email Detective Chrostowski at bchrostowski@beltonpd.org.

