Three KC men sentenced for armed robbery conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KCMO man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for his role in a series of 2018 armed robberies.

Henry Simmons, 22, received 15 years in federal prison without parole. Back in September of 2021, Simmons pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

These charges came after Simmons and two others were arrested in November of 2018 following the armed robbery of a convenience store and the attempted robbery of a Taco Bell in Kansas City.

According to court documents, Simmons and the other two men robbed eight other businesses in November 2018, all of them armed robberies.

Police observed the three men along with two juveniles in an SUV driving around to various convenience stores, fast food restaurants and other 24-hour businesses around the same time and attempting to surveil the businesses. They believe the occupants of the SUV were casing the businesses so they could rob them.

Simmons and one of the juveniles were attempting to rob a Taco Bell around 2:30 a.m. on November 27th, 2018 when police approached them. Simmons and the juvenile fled and fired two firearms. After being taking into custody, police found a loaded Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a laser sight and a loaded Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

At the same time, the two other adults seen in the SUV robbed a Phillips 66 store at gun point, where they stole $400 and fled into a wooded area. They were also apprehended by police, who found two discarded handguns.

In the SUV all of the suspects were seen in before the robberies, police found a loaded Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a jar with marijuana inside.

The two other men, identified as 22-year-old Vonterrious Humbert and 23-year-old Tremaine Johnson, also plead guilty to these charges and were sentenced back in 2021. Humbert received eight years in federal prison and Johnson received five years. Both were denied parole.

