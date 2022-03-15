Police identify victim of gas station shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police released the name of a man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City.

They identified him as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City.

Officer Jake Becchina said Whittaker had been involved in an incident at the Bannister Mart gas station near James A. Reed and Bannister Road around 1p.m. His vehicle had been parked near a gas pump.

KCPD said officers canvassed the area for possible witnesses and will review any surveillance video that is available. Because the area where the shooting happened is heavily traveled, investigators are hopeful that someone with information will come forward.

“Someone may have seen or heard something that would give them a little bit better idea of what led up to the shooting,” Becchina said.

Next to the gas station was a busy daycare center. Aubrionna Donahue, the director of Blue Diamond Childcare, said she was thankful their two dozen or so children had been inside napping when the shooting happened.

“It’s really sad that this could happen at a gas station right next door,” Donahue said. “I feel like we need to be safer in our communities.”

A manager at Bannister Mart told KCTV5 they had turned surveillance video over to police.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.