Pet of the Day: Firefly

Firefly is a girl with a gentle soul.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Great Plains SPCA)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Firefly is a 5-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier with a gentle soul.

She arrived at the shelter with a terrible skin condition. She was very shy and shut down.

She has since bloomed wonderfully, showing her sweet and spunky sides to the staff she adores!

She loves treats and gentle pets. She has epic zoomies.

She is patiently waiting for her forever home at Great Plains SPCA!

For more information, visit their website.

