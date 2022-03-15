Advertisement

Officials say ducks, chickens at northeast Kansas farm infected with bird flu

Nearly 7 million chickens and birds have been killed in 13 states this year because of the bird flu.
Several birds at a northeast Kansas farm have been infected with bird flu.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) — Federal and state agriculture officials say avian influenza, more commonly called bird flu, has been found in Franklin County in northeast Kansas.

Heather Lansdowne, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, said the infected flock was a mixture of chickens, ducks and other birds at a home farm.

The department has issued guidelines for bird owners to protect their flocks from wild birds, particularly waterfowl.

The guidelines include removing possible nesting and feeding areas for wild birds, and washing equipment and clothing after visiting areas where waterfowl might be present.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

