Officials identify 9-year-old boy killed in Kansas crash over weekend
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Officials have identified a young boy who died after being thrown from a car in a Wichita crash over the weekend.
Police say 9-year-old Armani Saucedo, of Wichita, died in the crash that happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.
Relying on information from police, television station KAKE reports that the crash involved three vehicles, including a car that side-swiped two pickup trucks, causing the 27-year-old driver of the car to lose control and hit a bridge abutment.
Police say Armani was a passenger in the car. The drivers of the trucks were not injured.
