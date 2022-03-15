Officials identify 9-year-old boy killed in Kansas crash over weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Officials have identified a young boy who died after being thrown from a car in a Wichita crash over the weekend.

Police say 9-year-old Armani Saucedo, of Wichita, died in the crash that happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Relying on information from police, television station KAKE reports that the crash involved three vehicles, including a car that side-swiped two pickup trucks, causing the 27-year-old driver of the car to lose control and hit a bridge abutment.

Police say Armani was a passenger in the car. The drivers of the trucks were not injured.

