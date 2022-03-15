Kansas City neighborhood concerned about plan to create pallet homes for homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders are looking to create a pallet shelter for the homeless, but there’s concerns about a potential location in the Eastwood Hills neighborhood, south of the stadiums.

A pallet shelter is a temporary transitional unit that would include help with medical care, transportation and social services for homeless individuals. Recently, Kansas City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson introduced a resolution directing the city manager to create an assessment and funding plan for a pallet shelter. That assessment plan is for Municipal Farm at Eastwood Hills.

Many of the residents living in that neighborhood aren’t happy with the plan, but some say they’re not necessarily against the pallet homes---They feel like the plan was pushed through without their concerns being heard.

“How much does Eastwood Hills have to sacrifice? When does it end. We are an easy target,” said resident Amelia Burnham. “We are not opposed to this. We are opposed to something being ram-rodded through without talking to the people that pay taxes.”

Neighbors say the property proposed for the shelter is abandoned land that hasn’t been kept up. There’s also a concern for safety.

City officials said Eastwood Hills isn’t the only proposed site. The city’s Houseless Task Force is meeting about the project later Tuesday. KCTV5 will be sure to keep you updated.

