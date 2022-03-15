KC police searching for suspect after deadly shooting in gas station parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man near Bannister Road and James A. Reed Road this afternoon.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Sergeant Jake Becchina said officers canvassed the area for possible witnesses and will review any surveillance video that is available. Because the area where the shooting happened is heavily traveled, investigators are hopeful that someone with information will come forward.

While drivers were filling up at the pump just after 1 p.m., someone called police for help. A suspect shot a man in the gas station parking lot near a vehicle that was parked near a gas pump.

“The shooting did occur here in the parking lot when the suspect and victim were involved in an interaction of some kind or another,” Becchina said.

First responders took the man who was shot to the hospital where he later died. Crime scene technicians began collecting evidence.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the parking lot at the time of the shooting to contact police or the TIPS Hotline.

“Someone may have seen or heard something that would give them a little bit better idea of what led up to the shooting,” Becchina said.

KC Metro Crime Stoppers offers up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide investigation. Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

