Advertisement

KC police searching for suspect after deadly shooting in gas station parking lot

KCTV5 News
KCTV5 News(KCTV5 News)
By Emily Rittman
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man near Bannister Road and James A. Reed Road this afternoon.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Sergeant Jake Becchina said officers canvassed the area for possible witnesses and will review any surveillance video that is available. Because the area where the shooting happened is heavily traveled, investigators are hopeful that someone with information will come forward.

While drivers were filling up at the pump just after 1 p.m., someone called police for help. A suspect shot a man in the gas station parking lot near a vehicle that was parked near a gas pump.

“The shooting did occur here in the parking lot when the suspect and victim were involved in an interaction of some kind or another,” Becchina said.

First responders took the man who was shot to the hospital where he later died. Crime scene technicians began collecting evidence.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the parking lot at the time of the shooting to contact police or the TIPS Hotline.

“Someone may have seen or heard something that would give them a little bit better idea of what led up to the shooting,” Becchina said.

KC Metro Crime Stoppers offers up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide investigation. Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Buck O'Neil bridge closure
Year-long closures for $220M Buck O’Neil Bridge project have begun
Neighbors react to plans for homeless shelter
Neighbors react to possible pallet home shelter for houseless people
People no longer need an appointment in order to get vaccinated against COVID at the clinic in...
No appointment needed for COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Mission
Stock photo.
Burn ban in place for Independence until morning of March 22