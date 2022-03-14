Pet of the Day: Coco

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Coco is a 7-year-old Pit Bull. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. where you can adopt her.

She’s been there since July 17th, 2021.

Coco enjoys riding in cars and getting out and exploring with her humans. Hiking and plain cheeseburgers are her favorite things in the whole entire world. She takes treats gently and will wait patiently to see if you will give her any more. With a face like that, she usually gets a few extra treats for being cute.

Coco would do best in an animal-free home, because honestly, who likes to share their cup of Coco. She might take some time to warm up to new people, but when she gives you her heart, you will know it.

See Coco and other pets available through the KC Pet Project by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.