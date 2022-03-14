Advertisement

No appointment needed for COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Mission

By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - People no longer need an appointment in order to get a COVID-19 vaccination at the clinic in Mission.

According to a tweet from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, this change begins this week.

The clinic is located at 6000 Lamar Ave.

People can walk in and get vaccinated between 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursdays.

For more information, click here.

