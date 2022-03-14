Missourians can apply for a gas tax refund later this year

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – As gas prices climb, Missourians should remember to keep their receipts to get a refund.

In October, drivers began paying an additional 2.5 cents per gallon of gas. The gas tax will rise 2.5 cents each year for the next five years. It’s expected to generate about $500 million needed for state infrastructure upgrades.

In July, Governor Mike Parson signed the increase into law. The last time the gas tax increased was in 1992. The State of Missouri currently has one of the lowest gas tax rates in the country at 17 cents per gallon.

There is a way for Missourians to get a refund by submitting their receipts. The date of sale, names and addresses of seller and the number of gallons purchased will all be needed to receive the refund. The form to submit the information is expected to be available on the Department of Revenue’s website before July.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.