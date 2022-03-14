Advertisement

KCPD investigating homicide near E. Bannister

KCPD Homicide Investigation
KCPD Homicide Investigation(KCTV5)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Monday afternoon near East Bannister Road.

Crews were called to the 8100 block of East Bannister shortly after 1 p.m. Monday in regards to a shooting.

Police located a victim with life-threatening injuries who either walked or was dropped-off at a gas station on Bannister. The victim died shortly after. Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

KCTV5 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is released.

