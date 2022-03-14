Advertisement

Kansas City area gas prices up to $3.76 a gallon

Local gas prices up 31 cents in the past 2 weeks.
Regular, Plus and V-Power gas prices are on the rise.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City area gasoline prices continue to rise, now reaching $3.76 a gallon.

Despite that figure being 62 cents higher than this time last month, it still pales in comparison to the national average, which has risen to $4.32 a gallon. The national average is up 84 cents in the past month, according to Gas Buddy, an organization that is constantly tracking gasoline prices across the country.

A year ago, the local average cost for a gallon of gas was $2.59. The national average was around $2.85.

“The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely,” said Patrick De Haan, Gas Buddy’s head of petroleum analysts. “For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

Although prices continue to climb, the increase has been less in the past week than it was in previous weeks. Kansas City area prices have risen 8 cents in the past week, while national costs have stabilized.

