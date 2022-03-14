Jackson County gets $13 million in opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County has received $13 million in a settlement with drug-maker Johnson & Johnson over the company’s “deceptive marketing strategies of opioid painkillers,” the county announced Monday morning.

Jackson County’s portion is part of a larger nationwide $26 billion legal settlement, with initial payments beginning as early as next month. Jackson County was one of the counties that filed suit in 2018 against the leading pharmaceutical companies over the ongoing opioid epidemic, “resulting in high overdose and fatality rates throughout Jackson County,” the county said.

“No amount of money will turn back time and fix all the lives that have been irrevocably damaged, all the families that have been broken, nor will it bring back any of the loved ones lost due to a crisis born from the greed of pharmaceutical companies,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White. “I am committed to making sure that these dollars are used to repair as much of the damage as we can, while also ensuring that we reduce the pain that continues to happen in Jackson County because of opioid addiction.”

The Jackson County Health Department is planning on using the money on opioid addiction prevention and treatment, which could include coordination between the largest local counties and municipalities.

“We acknowledge that this settlement will not atone for the immense suffering, loss, and interpersonal harm experienced by many as a result of systemic failures and greed,” said Ray Dlugolecki, interim Jackson County health director . “The health department will work collaboratively with partners and those harmed by this crisis to identify an equitable and strategic investment of these dollars to help save lives, reduce harm, and build capacity for controlling this public health crisis.”

The money is set to be paid over a term of 18 years.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.