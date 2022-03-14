Burn ban in place for Independence until morning of March 22

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A burn ban has been put in place for Independence from now until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22.

The ban was put in place due to the potential for high winds over the next week.

Citizens are reminded to properly throw away smoking materials, fireplace logs, and barbeque charcoal by putting them in a metal container after dousing with water.

For more information, residents can call the Independence Fire Department at 816-325-7121 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.