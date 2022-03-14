Advertisement

Amazing weather for Kansas City tomorrow

It’s going to feel like spring for sure!
Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Erin Little
Mar. 14, 2022
Cloudy skies across Kansas City for your Monday evening with a 20% chance for light rain through sunrise Tuesday. The weather will be AMAZING Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the 60s and 70s! We are tracking our next storm system for Thursday and the chance for rain. Stay connected with us right here at kctv5.com

