2 dead, 6-year-old Kan. girl injured after head-on crash

By JC Post
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALLEN CO., Kan. (JC Post) - Two people died in an accident just after 6:30 a.m. Monday in Allen County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gordon Edward Lane, 62, Ottawa, was southbound on U.S. 169 one mile east of Humboldt.

The pickup traveled left of center and struck a northbound 2019 Ford F150 driven by Jaime Lynn Ellis, 45, Iola, head-on.

Lane and Ellis were pronounced dead at the scene and were transported to Frontier Forensics.

EMS transported passengers in the Ford David Daniel Glaze, 42, Carbondale to Overland Park Regional Medical and a 6-year-old girl from Iola to Children’s Mercy. All four were properly restrained according to the KHP.

