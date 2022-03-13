Wichita man struggles to get Ukrainian wife back to U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man is currently in Budapest with his Ukrainian wife working on getting her to the U.S.

During the covid-19 pandemic, Scott Farnham met his wife Julie while playing the same video game online. Now, she’s fled her home city of Kyiv when Russia invaded, and Scott hopped on a plane to make sure she was okay.

Farnham says, “I stumbled upon her stream and asked if I could play with her, and then that turned into months of playing together, and then we started talking outside the video game and decided we wanted to meet.”

After months of talking every day, they took a trip to France together, where Scott proposed. The couple got married in Ukraine in January.

“We got married in Ukraine, so we could start the process to get her moved over to the united states to live with me in Wichita,” said Farnham.

Since then, Scott has been home in Kansas waiting for that process to complete while Julie and her kids were still in Kyiv. In the middle of this complicated process, Russia invaded. Julie escaped to Budapest, and Scott flew there to meet her the next day.

“I felt helpless. Like there was not anything I could do to get into Ukraine to help her,” says Farnham.

However, they cannot fly to Kansas yet. The system to get her Ukrainian passport changed is now offline because of the invasion, and they are not sure what will happen next. They’re asking Senator Jerry Moran and Roger Marshal, and representative Ron Estes for help and planning on filing a petition with the U.S. embassy in Hungary.

“It is really difficult to sit and have nothing to do. We have to wait for something, but for what? We do not know. It makes me sick sometimes. I start to cry sometimes about it. But we have to stay strong,” says Farnham.

The clock is ticking for how long Scott will be able to stay in Hungary with his wife because of his U.S. passport and the increasing prices of lodging there. They hope something will happen soon.

A GoFundMe was set up to keep the Farnham family together in Hungary while they wait for Julie’s passport process to continue.

