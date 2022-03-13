Advertisement

‘Unfinished business’: Tom Brady announces return to the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appears to be returning for another year after all.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Brady tweeted he intends to return.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said in a tweet. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

