‘Unfinished business’: Tom Brady announces return to the NFL
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appears to be returning for another year after all.
Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Brady tweeted he intends to return.
“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said in a tweet. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”
