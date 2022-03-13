Advertisement

Need a printable NCAA Men’s Tournament bracket? Click here!

Here's the 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament bracket.
Here's the 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament bracket.(NCAA)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) --- March Madness is here!

Gonzaga received the top overall seed for the NCAA Tournament, with Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor joining the Zags as No. 1s.

The March Madness bracket came out Sunday for a tournament that begins with early round games Tuesday and concludes with the Final Four in New Orleans on April 2. The championship game is April 4.

