Advertisement

Kansas earns No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kansas won 74-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWERENCE, KS (KCTV) --- The Kansas Jayhawks have earned another No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Kansas Jayhawks will play Texas Southern or Texas A&M CC in the first round of the tournament on Thursday.

It’s the ninth time Kansas has been a top seed in the Bill Self era. It’s their first top seed since 2018.

Kansas is coming into the tournament on a hot note. They just won the Big 12 Men’s Tournament this past weekend.

A full look at the Midwest Region:

  • No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M CC
  • No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton
  • No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond
  • No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State
  • No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State
  • No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate
  • No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami
  • No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes marries Brittany Matthews
The Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship confirmed the 2022 women’s basketball...
Big 12 Women’s Tournament experiences largest fan turnout in nearly a decade
Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college...
Jayhawks beat Texas Tech to win Big 12 Tournament title
Hill grew up in Coffee County and wore number 26 when he played in high school
Douglas welcomes back NFL star Tyreek Hill