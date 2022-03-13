Kansas earns No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament

LAWERENCE, KS (KCTV) --- The Kansas Jayhawks have earned another No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Kansas Jayhawks will play Texas Southern or Texas A&M CC in the first round of the tournament on Thursday.

It’s the ninth time Kansas has been a top seed in the Bill Self era. It’s their first top seed since 2018.

Kansas is coming into the tournament on a hot note. They just won the Big 12 Men’s Tournament this past weekend.

A full look at the Midwest Region:

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M CC

No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

