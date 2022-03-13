FORECAST: Temps warm up as we start the week

A decent southwest wind has helped our temperatures overnight. We’ve warmed up since midnight, going from 37 to 41 degrees over the last 4 or 5 hours. We may dip back into the 30s before sunrise, but many will start the day near 40 degrees. The southwest wind will be present today as well, from 10-15 miles per hour in addition to mostly sunny skies should help us to our daytime high of 64° around 4pm. Yesterday morning at 6am it was 6°. In 34 hours, we will have warmed nearly 60 degrees. The warmup is not done there. The next 5 days see a run at 70s and our next decent chance of rain...and guess what, it’s on a Thursday (and Friday). Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.