Advertisement

FORECAST: Temperatures to hit the 60s on Sunday

Clear skies and light winds expected tonight. Temperatures will briefly drop into the upper 20s...
Clear skies and light winds expected tonight. Temperatures will briefly drop into the upper 20s late this evening before warming during the overnight hours into daybreak on Sunday.(KCTV5)
By Alena Lee
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clear skies and light winds expected tonight. Temperatures will briefly drop into the upper 20s late this evening before warming during the overnight hours into daybreak on Sunday.

By sunrise, we’ll be well into the 30s before quickly warming into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon.

Next storm system misses us to the south on Monday but does keep us cooler and brings in more clouds.

Then Thursday and Friday of the upcoming week could be impacted by another storm system. Right now there’s still some uncertainty with which day will have the higher impacts. So far latest data shows it being a late Thursday-early Friday type event. It will be mainly rain as temperatures should stay above freezing.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Chilly start to your weekend
Our evening skies will clear leading to a bitter cold morning with temperatures in the single...
FORECAST: Following a bitter cold start to Saturday, temperatures warm up this weekend
FORECAST for Friday, March 11
FORECAST: Snow pushes out of the area, but slick surfaces remain
FORECAST: A blast of cold before true warmth returns on Sunday
FORECAST: A blast of cold before true warmth returns on Sunday