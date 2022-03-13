FORECAST: Temperatures to hit the 60s on Sunday

Clear skies and light winds expected tonight. Temperatures will briefly drop into the upper 20s late this evening before warming during the overnight hours into daybreak on Sunday.

By sunrise, we’ll be well into the 30s before quickly warming into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon.

Next storm system misses us to the south on Monday but does keep us cooler and brings in more clouds.

Then Thursday and Friday of the upcoming week could be impacted by another storm system. Right now there’s still some uncertainty with which day will have the higher impacts. So far latest data shows it being a late Thursday-early Friday type event. It will be mainly rain as temperatures should stay above freezing.

