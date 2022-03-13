Advertisement

FORECAST: Slight chance of rain on Monday, temperatures to warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunday should be another quiet night ahead with mild temperatures this evening. Breezy southwest winds will hold temperatures closer to 40 degrees overnight into early Monday.(KCTV5)
By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
By Monday afternoon, look for clouds to increase, keeping temperatures from reaching the 60s in most spots. There’s a slight chance of a brief shower late in the day, but most areas will stay dry. We will continue to warm up Tuesday through Wednesday before another storm system arrives.

This one has the potential for bringing measurable rainfall to the area.

So far, it still looks like a late Thursday evening into early Friday event.

