Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes marries Brittany Matthews

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now a married man.

Mahomes and Brittany Matthews were married in Hawaii on Saturday afternoon Hawaiian time.

Mahomes tweeted out a photo from the wedding at around midnight Kansas City time:

Mahomes chose his brother Jackson to be the best man of the wedding.

A number of Chiefs teammates were in attendance, including Travis Kelce and Orlando Brown.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.