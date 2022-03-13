Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes marries Brittany Matthews
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now a married man.
Mahomes and Brittany Matthews were married in Hawaii on Saturday afternoon Hawaiian time.
Mahomes tweeted out a photo from the wedding at around midnight Kansas City time:
Mahomes chose his brother Jackson to be the best man of the wedding.
A number of Chiefs teammates were in attendance, including Travis Kelce and Orlando Brown.
