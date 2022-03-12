Some Overland Park pools “not likely” to open due to staffing shortage

Overland Park, KS (KCTV) -- Without more applicants, some facilities in Overland Park will likely stay closed. The city hasn’t made any final decisions yet, but the outlook is grim.

The city needs 225 lifeguards to open all 6 pools. They have 100 applicants.

“We want our pools to be safe and an enjoyable place for our community to come and in order to do that we have to have, be properly staffed. We’re not going to put our staff in a situation where they can’t properly maintain safe standards,” said city aquatics supervisor Renee Reis. “There’s that likelihood that pools won’t all be open in the City of Overland Park for the upcoming season.” Reis said they will likely keep the Matt Ross Community Center open in addition to two outdoor pools.

It’s hard to imagine with snow still on the ground, but summer is just around the corner.

“Our staff is working hard, booking it right now to try and get as many part time, seasonal and temporary staff on board before we start opening up our seasonal locations for the summer,” said communications manager Meg Ralph.

Denna Rose Farmstead is not an outlier. They’re also looking for seasonal help.

“We’re going to do our best. We’re going to get our locations open,” Ralph said. “You may see some functional changes this summer just depending on how many people we can get in the door between now and then.”

The baby goats of Deanna Rose are not in jeopardy. Full time staff and volunteers are making sure they’re ready for their debut on April 1.

You can apply online for open positions in Overland Park.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.