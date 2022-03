KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A 33-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a crash from earlier this week in Kansas City.

Police say the man was driving a blue Honda Pilot on southbound Broadway Boulevard went the car ran off the roadway.

The vehicle overturned multiple times.

It’s the 24th traffic fatality in Kansas City so far this year.

