Kansas hospital reports 0 COVID patients for first time in 2 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in two years, a local hospital has no COVID-positive inpatients.

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan shared the news Friday. A hospital spokesperson said it is the first since Spring 2020 that they’ve had no hospitalized COVID patients. They also have not had a COVID patient in the ICU for a week.

The Riley Co. Health Dept. tweeted that the update is good news worth celebrating.

Topeka’s two main hospitals also report much lower COVID patient numbers. Stormont Vail had 11 COVID-positive inpatients Thursday, while University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus had two.

The ease in strain on hospitals is one sign of the declining COVID trends in Kanas. At the height of the Omicron surge in mid-January, KDHE’s dashboard showed the statewide daily adult COVID patient counts topping 1200. This week, the number was less than 300.

Overall, new cases are dropping. KDHE reported 303 new cases between Wednesday and Friday. The percent of tests coming back positive was ending this week below three percent.

