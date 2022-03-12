Kansas fans celebrate the Jayhawks heading to the Big 12 Championship Saturday

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the Big 12 Championship after knocking out TCU Friday night.

The KC Live! Block at the Power & Light District and T-Mobile Center will once again be “Lawrence East” packed with Kansas fans Saturday. Kansas defeated TCU 75-62 in Friday’s semifinals.

As fans poured out of the T-Mobile Center, they briefly celebrated KU’s decisive win. “We played as good of a game as we could defensively all year in my opinion,” Kansas fan Geoff Weigel said.

Other fans reflected on Ochai Agbaji’s performance including a dunk that brought the crowd to their feet. “Ochai Agbaji I loved the fact that he is back in Kansas City doing his thing showing off for the city,” Kansas fan Phil Mears said.

Come for the Ochai Agbaji posterizing slam, stay for the Mitch Lightfoot jaw dropping reaction. Good lord @youngoch, that man has a family. #KUHoops @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/cPL7XXpMtj — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) March 12, 2022

“We never know what to expect,” Kansas fan Angie Livingston said. “TCU gives us some fits sometimes. It was touch and go for a little bit, but we took it over. I feel good about tomorrow.”

As they left the T-Mobile Center Friday night before the Oklahoma vs Texas Tech matchup, most Kansas fans expected to see Kansas face Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship. “We will be playing Texas Tech tomorrow I can almost guarantee we will be playing Texas Tech,”

The Championship game will tip-off Saturday at 5:00PM. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates, highlights and postgame.

