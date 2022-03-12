Advertisement

Investigation underway following shooting involving police in Independence

By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An investigation is underway following a shooting involving police in Independence.

The shooting happened around U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road on Friday evening around 8 p.m.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the matter.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

