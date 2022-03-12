Advertisement

I-70 closed after multiple wrecks near 40 Highway

I-70 is closed in both directions after multiple crashes Saturday morning.
I-70 is closed in both directions after multiple crashes Saturday morning.(KCTV5)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency crews have closed part of I-70 in eastern Kansas City Saturday morning.

According to Kansas City SCOUT, there were multiple wrecks on either side of I-70 just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

From SCOUT cameras, it appears a semi-truck was involved and appears to be facing the wrong way on the interstate.

The interstate is closed in both directions near 40 Highway. Drivers are being re-routed around the accidents.

Motorists are being advised to find alternate routes this morning.

