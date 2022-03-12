I-70 closed after multiple wrecks near 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency crews have closed part of I-70 in eastern Kansas City Saturday morning.

According to Kansas City SCOUT, there were multiple wrecks on either side of I-70 just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

From SCOUT cameras, it appears a semi-truck was involved and appears to be facing the wrong way on the interstate.

The interstate is closed in both directions near 40 Highway. Drivers are being re-routed around the accidents.

Motorists are being advised to find alternate routes this morning.

