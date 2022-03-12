Advertisement

FORECAST: Following a bitter cold start to Saturday, temperatures warm up this weekend

Our evening skies will clear leading to a bitter cold morning with temperatures in the single digits by daybreak.
By Gary Amble
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Saturday is expected to bring a nice warmup to our area considering the frigid morning as sunny skies blankets our area sending afternoon temperatures into the upper 30s.

Sunday will bring a taste of early Spring to our area with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s while some areas make a serious run at 60 degrees. don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night.

Daylight Saving time begins at 2:00 AM Sunday morning meaning we lose an hour of our weekend, but we can start enjoying sunshine a little later in the day from this point forward through the Spring, Summer and Fall.

