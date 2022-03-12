Advertisement

FORECAST: Chilly start to your weekend

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Bill Hurrelbrink
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear skies and calm winds have helped temperatures fall into the single digits this morning, so a very chilly start to the weekend.  You’ll want to really bundle up if you’re headed to one of the many parades around town like the Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City or the Overland Park St. Pat’s Parade. The good news? We’ll add about 30 degrees onto our morning low to get our afternoon high, near 37° with plenty of sunshine and winds shifting from the west to the south. That wind shift sets up a return to warmer weather, in the next 5 days, I spy temperatures in the 60s and even a run a 70 by Wednesday.

