Burn bans across state present dilemma for some Kansas farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Counties across Kansas continue to ban any type of burning, whether it’s brush piles, fields, or even trash. Despite the recent snowfall across the state, the ground is still dry, and the bans are meant to prevent more wildfires like Reno County experienced last weekend.

But for some Kansans in agriculture, the bans couldn’t come at a more inconvenient time.

Time is ticking for Kansas farmers with Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) contracts They’re required to manage their fields to keep noxious weeds from taking over the native Kansas grasses, and many contacts have them do that by burning.

“Those native plants have been through many, many years subject to that type of fire. They know how to react to it, and thus also helping to keep in check or eliminate those noxious weeds in there,” said David Schemm, Ag Advisor to U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall.

But because of recent wildfires and continued drought, many counties have burn bans in place, some for the rest of March. That’s the case in Reno County after the Cottonwood Complex fire destroyed more than 30 homes.

“There will not be brush piles burning, there will not be agriculture burning in Reno County,” said Reno County Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar. “We understand that may upset some of our agricultural people who need to burn CRP, but they have to understand the human side of it.”

Some farmers can’t simply wait and burn later because nesting season for wildlife, like pheasants, begins in mid-April.

But farmers who need to burn aren’t out of luck. There are other ways they can manage their crop fields by the deadline. Kansas National Resources Conservation Service State Biologist Andy Burr said you should visit your local USDA service center.

“There are other options for CRP cover management. They could go into the USDA service center and request other options for management practices instead of prescribed burning,” Burr said. “Or, maybe there’s potential they could postpone and do the prescribed burning in another year.”

