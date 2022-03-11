Advertisement

Oldest surviving Kentucky Derby winning horse dies at 31

Go for Gin died March 8 at age 31.
Go for Gin died March 8 at age 31.(Kentucky Horse Park via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The oldest living Kentucky Derby winner died Tuesday at age 31 due to heart failure.

Go for Gin won the famous race in 1994 at 3 years old. He went on to take second place in the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes before retiring from racing in 1995.

He spent years as a stud, then moved to the Kentucky Horse Park in 2011.

Go for Gin won nearly $1.4 million during his two-year racing career.
Go for Gin won nearly $1.4 million during his two-year racing career.(Kentucky Horse Park via CNN Newsource)

Go for Gin won nearly $1.4 million during his two-year racing career.

The average life span for most horses is 25 to 30 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Karlie Phelps and young Nicholas Ecker
Mom charged in Shawnee toddler’s arson fire death accused of intimidating witness
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian's army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions
A Florida trooper is being called a hero after she helped stop a suspected drunk driver.
Florida trooper halts drunken driver on highway during 10K race, hailed as hero
FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Test for MLB players will be how deal looks to them in ‘26