KDOT provides Thursday night update on the roads

Generic graphic of a snow plow clearing snow off a roadway.
Generic graphic of a snow plow clearing snow off a roadway.(Associated Press)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At about 9:30 p.m., KDOT provided the following update on the roads in light of the winter storm:

Crews are working overnight to cover all KC metro routes before Friday morning rush hour.

Snow plows are out clearing the second round of snow and retreating roads, bridges and ramps with rock salt.

If driving tonight or tomorrow, KDOT road supervisors recommend leaving early and allowing for extra travel time. Lower your speed, put your phone down and wear your seat belt.

Please watch out for snowplows and give them room to work - operators have limited visibility and are traveling at low speeds.

