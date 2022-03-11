KCPD investigating after minor is injured in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a minor was injured in a shooting on Thursday evening.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 4800 block of Bales Ave.

The person, described only as someone being under the age of 18 years old, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if you have any information that can assist in their investigation.

