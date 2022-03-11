Kansas fans ready for Jayhawks semifinal matchup facing TCU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Despite snow and more snow, Kansas fans are ready to see the Jayhawks take on TCU in Friday’s Big 12 semifinal matchup in Kansas City.

Kansas fans braved snow and cold temps for Thursday’s Big 12 quarterfinals at the T-Mobile Center.

“I expected the Jayhawks to roll,” Kansas fan Anthony Lascon said.

Thursday night KU fans celebrated the Jayhawks 87 to 63 win defeating West Virginia to advance to the semifinals at the Power & Light District.

“I knew we were going to blow them out,” Kansas fan Ryan Shaffer said.

Kansas fans are now focused on Friday’s opponent TCU.

“It’s going to be a tight game,” Kansas fan Chase Juenemann said. “TCU is pretty athletic. It will be a tough matchup but I think we will come out on top.”

“It starts inside for KU,” Kansas fan Lucas Juenemann said. “McCormack is going to have to come out and play hard and get some easy buckets.”

No. 5 TCU and No. 1 Kansas will tip-off at 6 p.m. Friday.

Expectations for Kansas are high among Jayhawks fans.

“Always expecting to win the championship,” Jesse Juenemann said.

The Championship Game will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

“Good weather. Bad weather. No matter what we are going to show up and show out,” Lascon said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.