Kansas City Zoo relocates some birds indoors due to avian flu threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo says it will relocate some birds indoors due to a recent outbreak of avian influenza.

There have been no positive results to date at the Zoo.

“As a precaution for the health and well-being of our birds, we are relocating those that may potentially have direct contact with wild waterfowl to behind-the-scenes areas where they are more protected,” the zoo said in a statement. “Those include trumpeter swans, red-crowned cranes, yellow-billed storks, African crowned cranes, saddle-billed storks and flamingos. We will also be taking additional precautions with personal protective equipment (PPE) and other strategies to mitigate risk to the birds.”

The zoo says it will continue to monitor the situation.

