Advertisement

Kansas City Zoo relocates some birds indoors due to avian flu threat

File photo of the Kansas City Zoo (2020)
File photo of the Kansas City Zoo (2020)(KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo says it will relocate some birds indoors due to a recent outbreak of avian influenza.

There have been no positive results to date at the Zoo.

“As a precaution for the health and well-being of our birds, we are relocating those that may potentially have direct contact with wild waterfowl to behind-the-scenes areas where they are more protected,” the zoo said in a statement. “Those include trumpeter swans, red-crowned cranes, yellow-billed storks, African crowned cranes, saddle-billed storks and flamingos. We will also be taking additional precautions with personal protective equipment (PPE) and other strategies to mitigate risk to the birds.”

The zoo says it will continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic image of cash
Former Kansas City police officer charged with stealing by deceit
Kansas City firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a three-story building.
Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in Kansas City
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
Family of man shot by Kansas City police sues for $10M
Karlie Phelps and young Nicholas Ecker
Mom charged in Shawnee toddler’s arson fire death accused of intimidating witness