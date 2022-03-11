Inmate serving time for girlfriend’s murder dies at Hutchinson hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 48-year-old inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility died Friday at the hospital after falling ill. The Kansas Department of Corrections said Charles A. Beck Jr. was serving a hard 25 sentence plus 165 months (12 years) for convictions of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, violation of a protection order, battery on a correctional officer/employee and drug possession.

Our news partners at KFDI report Beck’s convictions stem from 2014 when he pleaded guilty to his girlfriend’s murder and the attempted murder of her 15-year-old son.

In a news release, the Kansas Department of Corrections said Beck’s death is under investigation, but it’s not believed to be COVID-19 related.

