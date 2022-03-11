Advertisement

Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in Kansas City

Kansas City firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a three-story building.
Kansas City firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a three-story building.(KCFD)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a three-story building.

The fire call was made at around 2:54 p.m. on Friday. It was upgraded to a multiple-alarm fire by 3:05 p.m.

When crews got on scene, they made an immediate and secondary search for individuals inside the apartment.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no cause or origin known about the fire as of this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

