Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a three-story building.

The fire call was made at around 2:54 p.m. on Friday. It was upgraded to a multiple-alarm fire by 3:05 p.m.

When crews got on scene, they made an immediate and secondary search for individuals inside the apartment.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no cause or origin known about the fire as of this time.

@KCMOFireDept is at Independence Blvd & Chestnut Tfwy for a 2nd Alarm. Crews currently working at three-story apartment building. Primary searches are underway. pic.twitter.com/lPVMN1Z97r — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) March 11, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.