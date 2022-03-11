Early morning crash near KCI kills 1, hospitalizes 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two crashes on Interstate 435 near the Kansas City airport early Friday morning resulted in three people being hospitalized, one person dying, and a semi turning sideways.

The first crash involved two vehicles and happened in the westbound lanes of I-435 at Skyview Avenue around 4:45 a.m. One of those vehicles had four people inside. One of them died, and the rest were transported to the hospital, according to Kansas City police.

The second crash involved a semi turning sideways on I-435 at Cookingham Drive at 5:12 a.m. No one was injured, and that scene was quickly cleared.

The fatal crash affected westbound traffic, but did not close lanes for any significant amount of time. No information is available yet on the circumstances of the crash, or the identifies of those involved.

