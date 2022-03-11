Brookside reschedules St. Patrick’s Day Warm-Up Parade for March 19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Due to the weather, the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Warm-Up Parade has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 19 at 1 p.m.

“Due cold temperatures, the potential for slick spots, and numerous cancelations, Brookside has postponed the parade one week and changed the start time,” a press release stated.

The new start time is due to other events on March 19.

The location and route will stay the same.

“The purpose of a parade is to help people have fun--both within the parade and watching. Standing, walking, riding in wintry weather, after arriving in even colder temperatures, is just miserable,” said parade organizer Jennifer Gamble. “Because of the cold, we’ve lost bagpipers, bands, cars, dogs, and many other crowd favorites. Postponing to the 19th means more people can participate and we can have so much more fun.”

“Our community partners plan around the parade, and we wanted to do our best to do the same around their activities,” District Manager Sean Ackerson said. “We value our Brookside community and want to be good neighbors. We apologize for any inconvenience, but in light of the circumstances we believe postponing is in the best interest of safety for our participants, and participation by the majority. We believe that by delaying one week the community can enjoy a safe and wonderful event.”

Check brooksidekc.org or Brookside’s Facebook page for updates.

