Winter Weather Alert: Snowfall totals, schools closed, driving conditions

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Snow began falling on the Kansas City area Thursday morning, and isn’t expected to let up for a while.

The winter weather began around 3 a.m., with the heaviest flakes expected to fall through noon. We will continue to have active weather through at least Friday morning. Snowfall totals could reach anywhere between 3 and 8 inches, depending on location, according to KCTV5 meteorologists. See Meteorologist Alena Lee’s StormTrack5 Weather Alert Day forecast here.

There were dozens of minor crashes and slide-offs Thursday morning, although no serious injuries have yet been reported. Snowfall quickly created a slick sheen on the roadways, followed by slow accumulation. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink is in the Mobile Storm Tracker, keeping an eye on driving conditions on KCTV5 News This Morning.

Anticipation of the winter storm spurred almost all local school districts to call off in-person classes for Thursday, with some also closing Friday. See a list of those schools here.

