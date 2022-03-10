Why are so many people leaving their jobs? KC workers, career counselors weigh in on so-called Great Resignation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A labor data category known as “quits” is getting a lot of attention in recent months. The terminology itself is controversial, and the trend is impacting businesses and workers alike.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly Labor Turnover report. It showed the number of people voluntarily leaving their jobs has dropped slightly from a record high in November 2021.

Accounts of companies trying to attract and keep people have dominated the news cycle. The voices of those leaving have been less prominent. KCTV5 went in search of their stories. Their reasons for leaving work varied, but one reason that was repeated again and again was a wake-up call.

When we met William Riley in January, he was home with his little boy, Liam. They’ve been spending more time together than they had in years. The single dad worked in the information technology sector. He worked long hours. He was often on-call.

“Spending 45% of my weekday working, I couldn’t do it anymore,” he reflected.

He said COVID was a catalyst for his awakening.

“I think it was just the uncertainty. You know, when the pandemic started, it was very scary,” he said.

It pushed him to start taking stock of his priorities.

“Life’s too short to be working so much and, you know, the most valuable asset is time, and it’s a resource we can never get back,” Riley opined.

So, one day, in 2021, he gave his notice with no replacement job lined up.

“I was willing to take a risk and just enjoy my life a little more,” he said.

What some have termed the great resignation might in some cases be better described as a re-negotiation.

We went online in search of stories in the metro. We got hundreds of replies. Most people didn’t want to talk on camera or even share their names for fear of alienating a past, present, or future employer. It became clear most of them aren’t quitting for good, just going elsewhere or getting out to come back on their own terms.

“If you’re saying that people don’t want to work, then they just don’t want to work for you,” is how Riley phrased it.

The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics was released on March 9th, in which it revised its 2021 numbers. What they call “quits” does not include retirements or layoffs.

November saw 4.5 million “quits” and a “quit rate” of 3.0%. That’s the highest since the agency began tracking that data in 2000. December fell to 4.4 million, still at 3.0%. The projected January numbers are 4.3 million “quits” and a “quit rate” of 2.8%.

The sector with the highest “quit rate” is leisure and hospitality. The second highest is trade, primarily due to a high rate in the subcategory of retail trade.

We heard from area grocery clerks faced with customers angered over mask requirements and less fully stocked shelves. A retail pharmacist in Lee’s Summit also replied to our social media post about the stress level there.

“Retail pharmacy is literally at a breaking point,” he wrote, remarking on “the combination of increased script volume, COVID testing, COVID vaccination…[and] stagnant wages….”

“I really think it’s COVID and the reaction to COVID,” speculated Tess Surprenant, the director of the career center at UMKC’s Bloch School of Management. “Sure, people have always been making changes, that’s nothing new, but the volume of it, it is massive, and I think it’s almost contagious.”

After counseling many alumni, she has some sense of the sentiment fueling the move.

“People want more of something: more value, more meaning, more something,” she said.

“They have a lot of different options, where before that may not have been the case,” noted Davlon Miller, Director of Career Services for UMKC as a whole.

He agrees the employment trend is partly linked to the COVID pandemic, but stresses that other factors have also come into play.

“I think it’s a combination of a bunch of things, more than just COVID. COVID is the catalyst but a lot of things are happening. Social justice issues, as well as employment in different industries are growing at this particular time,” Miller emphasized.

Their experience is with alums in what they call degreed fields, so they can’t speak to jobs that don’t require college degrees.

But plenty of office workers are walking away too. The third highest “quit rate” is in what the Bureau of Labor Statistics calls “Professional and Business Services.”

Riley, a Marine Corps veteran, whose college was paid through the G.I. Bill, is in the enviable position of being debt-free with savings. He’s getting by trading sports cards online and spending less. Like a lot of people started doing at the beginning of the pandemic, he’s cut back on eating out and cancelled his gym membership. He’s even cancelled cable and streaming services while he looks for a job with more manageable hours and a bigger team that allows him to actually take the time off that is advertised in a benefits package.

“I’m not retired, so I will get back into the workforce eventually,” Riley said.

He knows his approach isn’t advisable for everyone, but he’s found that living on less can sometimes give you more.

“It’s important that we take advantage of this big, beautiful world we have and not just work all the time,” he said.

